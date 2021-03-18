Ambani security scare: Hiran may have been thrown into Thane creek

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 18: Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house may have been alive when thrown into the Thane creek.

After the report of a test conducted to determine whether Hiran died underwater remained inconclusive, the ATS would not send diatom bone samples to the forensic sciences laboratory in Haryana to get a clear opinion.

The government lab in Haryana has expertise in conducting such tests. The samples have been sent to get a confirmed report, an ATS official said. The official said that the killer may have used chloroform to make Hiran unconscious or some other means as his face was covered with handkerchiefs. Perhaps he was later thrown into the water.

Recovery of explosive near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy

Hiran's widow Vimla alleged that her husband was murdered. She said in her statement that her husband could not have drowned as he knew how to swim. She also accused suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in parking the car outside Ambani's house.