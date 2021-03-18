YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambani security scare: Hiran may have been thrown into Thane creek

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 18: Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house may have been alive when thrown into the Thane creek.

    After the report of a test conducted to determine whether Hiran died underwater remained inconclusive, the ATS would not send diatom bone samples to the forensic sciences laboratory in Haryana to get a clear opinion.

    Ambani security scare: Hiran may have been thrown into Thane creek

    The government lab in Haryana has expertise in conducting such tests. The samples have been sent to get a confirmed report, an ATS official said. The official said that the killer may have used chloroform to make Hiran unconscious or some other means as his face was covered with handkerchiefs. Perhaps he was later thrown into the water.

    Recovery of explosive near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy

    Hiran's widow Vimla alleged that her husband was murdered. She said in her statement that her husband could not have drowned as he knew how to swim. She also accused suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in parking the car outside Ambani's house.

    More MUKESH AMBANI News

    Read more about:

    mukesh ambani

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X