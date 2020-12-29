Amazon quiz answers for 29th December 2020: Win Carrera Sunglasses

2020 Amazon Great Indian Festival turns out to be a great experience for SMBs

New Delhi, Dec 29: Amazon Quiz answers for 29th December 2020. Submit Amazon Quiz answers and win Carrera Sunglasses for lucky participants in today's Amazon Quiz Daily contest.

You can win free gadgets as well as Amazon Pay Balance just by participating in the 'Amazon Quiz' which really getting popular these days.

The quiz can be played every day from 8 AM which runs till 12 noon.

Every day this e-commerce platform brings a new questionnaire to which the participants have to answer correctly.

The contest consists of a total of five questions to which you have to answer correctly to enter the lucky draw. Questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon will announce the result of the quiz at the end of the month. Only app users are eligible to participate in the Quiz.

December 29 Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1 of 5:

Which Indian singer has been nominated for a Grammy award in the New Age Album category for her debut album Periphery?

The answer is- Priya Darshini

Question 2 of 5:

2020 marks 100 years since the publication of 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' - the book that introduced which character?

The answer is- Hercule Poirot

Question 3 of 5:

India recently refused to extend support to which country's mega connectivity project - One Belt One Road initiative?

The answer is- China

Question 4 of 5:

If you are on the world's first safari to see this animal, which Indian state would you be in? (See Quiz Image in App)

The answer is- Madhya Pradesh

Question 5 of 5:

This sport is known as the national summer sport of which country? (See Quiz Image in App)

The answer is- Canada