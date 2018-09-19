Amazon India opens largest ‘fulfilment centre’ in Bengaluru

Amazon eyes more than 50 Fulfilment Centres in 13 states

E-commerce giant Amazon India will end 2018 with more than 50 Fulfilment Centres in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 20 million cubic feet, a senior company executive said.

Storage capacity:

With this infrastructure, Amazon has increased its storage capacity by more than one and half times since last year in Karnataka. The company now has close to 3.5 million cubic feet of storage space in the state.

Amazon slashes seller fee

Amazon has lowered the commission sellers have to pay it by up to 2% in categories such as apparel, home and electronic accessories, which the company has found to be popular during the festive season.

Option for sellers

Amazon's 3,80,000 sellers have the flexibility to choose the number of products they want to have stored by Amazon. The e-tailer held the national edition of its flagship seller conference, ‘Amazon Connect' in Bengaluru on Tuesday to engage with its sellers to enable them with the right tools, training material and understand their needs better for the upcoming festive season. Over 300 sellers from across the country attended and over 2000 sellers joined the event virtually through a live broadcast.