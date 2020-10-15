Amazon Great Indian Festival to bring cheer to over 35,000 Small and Medium Businesses

It was an error says Amazon, hours after sending mail asking to delete TikTok

Bengaluru, Oct 15: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

With the upcoming festive season, sellers like Bengaluru-based clothing startup NorthMist are looking to further accelerate their business during the Great Indian Festival, starting 17th October 2020.

As per a recent survey by Nielsen to gauge expectations of small businesses the upcoming festive season, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Close to 35,000 sellers from Karnataka will be participating in the upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Arijit Mazumdar started NorthMist with a simple philosophy - to be thoughtful, responsible and sustainable, and be a brand that cares. From the very first day, he and his team have been constantly working towards making the world a better place.

Commenting on the Great India Festival announcement, Arijit said,"We primarily create organic clothing products like shirts, masks, and hoodies. We joined Amazon two years ago, in order to take our products to a larger audience. Over the years, we have received better ROI with Amazon, as compared to other platforms, and we have listed our products for the upcoming Great Indian Festival as well and hope see higher number of orders coming in.''

Amazon India's festive event, 'Great Indian Festival' starts from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020.

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses. Celebrations started early with small businesses as customers can shop from these businesses and get additional cashbacks which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*).