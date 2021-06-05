Amazon Canada insults Karnataka as bikini features in state flag; Minister threatens legal action

Soon you will need to keep your debit, credit card handy to make payments online

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 05: After tech giant Google, e-commerce platform Amazon came under the Karnataka government's scanner when the Canadian unit of the company insulted Karnataka state flag which was allegedly found selling a bikini with Kannada state flag.

Karnataka has its own flag - red, white and yellow - with the emblem of the state Gandaberunda, a two-headed mythological bird, in the centre.

Meanwhile, the state Minister Arvind Limbavali said that Legal action will be taken against Amazon Canada for promoting the sale of Kannada flag coloured bikini along with the State emblem.

"We experienced an insult of Kannada by @Google recently. Even before the scars could heal, we find @amazonca using the colours of #Kannada flag and the Kannada icon on ladies' clothes," Arvind Limbavali tweeted saying that multinational companies should be careful to not hurt the pride of the Kannadigas. "Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada. This is a matter of Kannadigas' self-pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents. @amazonca should, therefore, apologise to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca," the minister tweeted.

This comes after Google search engine showed Kannda as the ugliest language, drawing the ire of the state government and Karnataka people.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 23:52 [IST]