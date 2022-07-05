Amarnath yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 05: Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to inclement weather, officials said, days after the annual pilgrimage commenced after a gap of two years.

    Officials said that no pilgrims will be allowed to move towards the holy cave from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

    The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims had reached the Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Thursday last week.
    Meanwhile, officials told that around 65,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine so far.

    Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandan

    The pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to coronavirus before its commencement last week.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
