YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amarinder Singh to join BJP? Former Punjab CM likely to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who resigned recently as the Chief Minister of Punjab following a fallout with Navjot Singh Sidhu, is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday. The 79-year-old politician is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

    Amarinder Singh to join BJP? Former Punjab CM likely to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

    Singh has reportedly sought an appointment with Amit Shah for a meeting on Tuesday evening, say sources. This will be his first visit to Delhi after resigning as the CM of Punjab.

    Amarinder Singh has vowed to defeat Sidhu in the next Punjab assembly election which will be held next year. In a series of interviews, the senior Congress leader said that he would go to any extent to stop Sidhu from becoming the next Chief Minister.

    "I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss... If she (Sonia Gandhi) had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have. As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back," the 79-year-old is quoted as saying by NDTV.

    Singh went on to say that the Gandhis were "inexperienced" and they were misguided by their advisors.

    In a surprising turn of events, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position on 18 September. "I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit..," Singh told reporters after resigning.

    He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangad, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot and Sundar Shyam from Amarinder Singh's cabiner failed to make it to new cabinet.

    More AMARINDER SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    amarinder singh bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X