Amarinder Singh to join BJP? Former Punjab CM likely to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

New Delhi, Sep 28: Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who resigned recently as the Chief Minister of Punjab following a fallout with Navjot Singh Sidhu, is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday. The 79-year-old politician is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Singh has reportedly sought an appointment with Amit Shah for a meeting on Tuesday evening, say sources. This will be his first visit to Delhi after resigning as the CM of Punjab.

Amarinder Singh has vowed to defeat Sidhu in the next Punjab assembly election which will be held next year. In a series of interviews, the senior Congress leader said that he would go to any extent to stop Sidhu from becoming the next Chief Minister.

"I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss... If she (Sonia Gandhi) had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have. As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back," the 79-year-old is quoted as saying by NDTV.

Singh went on to say that the Gandhis were "inexperienced" and they were misguided by their advisors.

In a surprising turn of events, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position on 18 September. "I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit..," Singh told reporters after resigning.

He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangad, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot and Sundar Shyam from Amarinder Singh's cabiner failed to make it to new cabinet.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 14:29 [IST]