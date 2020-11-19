Amarinder Singh’s son appears before ED in forex violation case

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Nov 19: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Jalandhar office in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

    He arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office along with his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

    The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Raninder pertaining to a case registered by the agency under FEMA with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

    Earlier, Raninder Singh did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on October 27 and November 6.

    Raninder Singh was questioned by the ED in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
    X