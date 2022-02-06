Amarinder Singh's party taunts Sidhu as Congress chooses Channi

All will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision, says Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of announcement of Cong CM face

Chandigarh, Feb 06: Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress taunted Navjot Singh Sidhu as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the chief minister candidate of the party for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

Taking a pot-shot at this development, Capt. Amarinder Singh's party posted an image of Sidhu's covered face while he was holding hands with Rahul Gandhi, CM Channi and Sunil Kakhar, showing the decision was unanimous.

In the picture, Sidh's face is covered by his shawl, as if Sidhu's future is eclipsed in Punjab politics with Channi becoming the chief minister face.

A picture is worth a thousand words, the Punjab Lok Congress tweeted.

A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/zZp9DRL1wH — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, other opposition parties also took jibe at Congress decision to choose Channi as Punjab Congress CM face.

It's the victory of the sand 'mafia'. Their CM face is a sand 'mafia'. We are winning the polls with a landslide victory, said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal after Congress' announces Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face in ensuing Punjab Assembly Election.

Congress party today is a divided house, it requires no opposition. This is deeply sad that out of 3 crore Punjabis Congress chose a person (Punjab CM Channi) accused of corruption charges as their CM candidate, said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Gandhi made this announcement addressing a virtual rally here, after Sidhu in a speech hailed the party's decision to make Channi as the state CM after the unceremonious exit of the Amarinder Singh last year.

Sunday, February 6, 2022, 21:49 [IST]