Amarinder Singh’s govt was being run by BJP from Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Feb 13: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday broke her silence on the Captain Amarinder Singh government in Punjab, saying it had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi.

Referring to Singh's tenure as chief minister, Vadra, without naming him, said, "It is true that for five years we had a government here, it is also true that there were some deficiencies in that government. It got lost somewhere on the way." "That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started being run from Delhi and that too not by the Congress but by the BJP and the BJP-led government," she said.

"That hidden nexus has come out in the open today. That is why we had to change that government," the Congress general secretary added.

Singh resigned as chief minister in September last year following a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Singh later quit the Congress and launched his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

The PLC is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Hitting out at the AAP over its Delhi model, Vadra cautioned voters against falling for the party's claims.

"There is another political party which has come from Delhi. You are being shown a Delhi model through advertisements and people come to you and propagate the Delhi model and the (work done by the) government in Delhi," she said.

Vadra told the people at the gathering that they should not forget that the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 on the basis of the Gujarat model.

"There were big advertisements (claiming) so much development took place in Gujarat, everybody is getting rich, everything is prosperous. But what happened? That model was only in advertisements," she said.

The AAP government has been a "failure" in Delhi, she said.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 16:10 [IST]