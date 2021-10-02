Amarinder Singh lost 78 MLAs support out of 79 MLAs: Congress

Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh lost 78 MLAs' support out of 79: Congress

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said that former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was forced to resign from the post, had lost the support of 78 MLAs out of 79 MLAs which made the party seek his resignation, as per ANI.

"When a CM loses MLAs' trust, he should step down from the post. Out of 79, 78 MLAs had written that CM should be changed. If we wouldn't have changed the CM, it would've been termed as a dictatorship," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is quoted as saying.

For the first time, the party revealed the numbers of MLAs who wanted a change in the guard in Punjab. Surjewala's statement comes a day after Harish Rawat, in charge of Punjab affairs, hit out at the 79-year-old politician over his allegations that Congress humiliated him.

Reacting to Surjewala's statement, Amarinder Singh reminded Congress that the party had won every election under his leadership and claimed that people have not lost trust in him. He said, "I have won every election in Punjab since 2017. It was not the people who'd lost trust in me."

Attacking Punjab state chief Navjot Sidhu, Singh said, "Entire affair was orchestrated by Navjot Singh Sidhu and his aides. Don't know why they're allowing him to dictate terms even now."

The Congress is intensifying an attack on Singh after he made it clear that he was leaving the party and indicated that he might float a new party.

Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of CM on 18 September after a bitter fallout with the Sidhu.