    New Delhi, Feb 17: For the first time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken about Amarinder Singh's ouster from the party. He has opened up on why the 79-year-old leader was removed from the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

    Amarinder Singh had links with BJP, was against free electricity, so party fired him: Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking at a rally in Punjab's Rajpura, Gandhi accused Amarinder Singh was against giving free electricity to the people. "I will tell you why was Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM of Punjab. It is because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. He said I have a contract with the Power supplying companies," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

    The former Congress President claims that he questioned Amarinder Singh whether he does not have a contract with the people of Punjab.

    Rahul Gandhi further accused Singh of having links with the BJP, forcing Congress to remove him from the position. "The day I understood that Amarinder Singh ji was linked to BJP, Congress removed him," he said.

    Congress had come to power under Amarinder Singh's leadership in the 2017 assembly elections. By September 2021, his relationship with the party's state unit chief Navjot Sidhu had strained after which the high command asked the veteran leader to step down from the post of Chief Minister.

    After quitting the party, Amarinder Singh lashed out at the high command and state leaders while he took an oath to defeat Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections.

    A few months after leaving Congress, the 79-year-old veteran floated his Punjab Lok Congress and now contesting the state elections with an alliance with the BJP.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 18:43 [IST]
