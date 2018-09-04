Amar Singh leaving no stone unturned to corner Azam Khan, Akhilesh

New Delhi, Sep 4: With Amar Singh getting active from Lucknow to Rampur and Poorvanchal, the battleground is well prepared in Uttar Pradesh however to the aggressive posturing of the Rajya Sabha member, the Samajwadi Party general secretary Azam Khan is keeping silent.

He seems to be aware that the moment he speaks, the environment in the state will be polarized in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. This is what the BJP is looking for.

The Samajwadi Party is already struggling to deal with the family feud and any kind of communal coloring to politics will be difficult to manage for the Samajwadi Party. Film actor Jaya Prada represented Rampur Lok Sabha constituency when she unseated Begum Noor Bano of the Congress who belong to the erstwhile royal family of the city.

Political analyst feel that Amar Singh targeting Azam Khan, who is now looking for more space in the state, his visit to the city four days ago and aggressive posturing against Azam Khan is not to target him but to polarize the state.

Amar Singh managed to win Lok Sabha seat for Jaya Prada in 2009 despite Azam Khan indirectly supporting Noor Bano was because a message that Azam Khan a Muslim leader supporting Noor Bano a Muslim and Amar Singh supporting Jaya Prada a Hindu traveled among the people.

Last elections were also won on polorised environment when a Hindu candidate of the BJP managed to win this seat. Earlier BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has one this seat just once.

With one after another leader deserting the Samajwadi Party, Azam Khan has not only the responsibility to save this seat for the SP but also help winning some other as well.

If voters get polarized, they will impact many other seats in the neighborhood. So the Samajwadi Party is not responding to the offensive of Amar Singh.

So the political analyst feel that Amar Singh will continue with his attack on Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav. It is for them to respond his attack and let it go till he stops his own.

But if the SP leadership falls in his trap, it will be a big victory for Amar Singh and the already week party won't be able to stand.