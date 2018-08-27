Amar Singh and Azam Khan attack other to grab political space in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 27: The leadership of the Samajwadi Party is in predicament over the bitter relationship of Rajya Sabha MP of the party Amar Singh and former cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government Mohammad Azam Khan. Both the leader don't miss any opportunity to humiliate each other but for Amar Singh the second stint in the party was not very easy going right from the day one as he was brought in to the party against the wishes of Akhilesh Yadav. Amar Singh was allegedly expelled from the party due to Azam Khan.

Reacting to the statement made by Azam Khan that people like Amar Singh should be butchered and his daughters thrown into acid, Amar Singh uploaded a video on his facebook page criticizing not only Azam Khan but also Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Amar Singh said, "It was me who on many occasions save the Yadav family from difficult situations including his younger brother Vivek and sister-in-law Vandana when their mother Sadhana reached him crying."

His complaint was that the person who is making such a comment against him and his family, the former chief minister is standing by him. Amar Singh has gone to the extent of calling Azam Khan a demon (Rakshas) and Akhilesh Yadav chief of Namajwadi Party. He alleged Azam Khan representing a culture and race that talks about killing me and throwing may daughters into acid.

He said that let me get the tag of communal by people of the state but but "I would like to appeal Hindu society of Uttar Pradesh that I am not going to compromise with the self respect. I respect Muslim personalities like Ashfaqullah Khan and APJ Abdul Kalam but not like Taimurs, Khilzis and Ghaznies. I cannot respect who says it is undecided if Kashmir is part of India or not, who calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist and a bitch to Bharat Mata openly."

Actually political analysts say that the fight is more about acquiring the political space between the two leaders. The political space of Azam Khan has shrunk with the emergence of the new kind of politics by BJP president Amit Shah is doing as even Azam Khan failed to save seat of Rampur that is his pocket borough. The BJP had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat where more than half population is Muslim.

On the other hand Amar Singh is constantly in touch with the BJP and looking for an opportunity to get go ahead from the BJP leaders to join the party along with Jaya Prada. Sources said that the BJP once agreed on the name of Jaya Prada but it is still reluctant on the name of Amar Singh. Such things will keep on happening in the elections as every leader will try to address their vote bank by such spates.