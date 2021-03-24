Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Date, Significance, Puja timings and Vrat Katha

In villages along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, Hindus, Muslims fast together during Ramzan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 24: Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 is observed with great reverence by devotees of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is observed on the 'ekadashi' (11th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) during the lunar month of Phalgun. It falls between the months of February-March in the Gregorian calendar.

On the Amalaki Ekadashi day, devotees worship the amla or amalaka tree (Phyllanthus emblica), also called as Indian Gooseberry. It is believed that on the auspicious day of ekadashi, Lord Vishnu resides in this tree.

The day of Amalaki Ekadashi marks the onset of main celebrations of Holi, a unique Hindu festival of colors.

Important Timings:

Sunrise March 25, 2021 6:29 AM

Sunset March 25, 2021 6:35 PM

Dwadashi End Moment March 26, 2021 8:21 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins March 24, 2021 10:23 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends March 25, 2021 9:47 AM

Hari Vasara End Moment March 25, 2021 3:26 PM

Parana Time March 26, 6:28 AM - March 26, 8:21 AM

Significance of Amalaki Ekadashi:

The day has more significance due to its relation to other festivals. The grand celebration of Holi begins from Amalaki Ekadashi.

With the belief that the Lord Vishnu resides in the Amla tree, devotees offer their prayers to the Amla tree. Goddess Lakshmi is considered to be the omnipresent deity. Hence, people offer sacred prayers to the Goddess of Wealth.

It is speculated that Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with Radha is known to reside near the tree.

From the most significant health benefits to offering prosperity and health, Amla tree has religious as well as medicinal importance. Amla tree is widely used for manufacturing of medicines as it contains Vitamin C.