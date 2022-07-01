Always admired his zeal, energy: PM Modi greets VP Naidu on his birthday

For us, MSME means, Maximum Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday, and said he has played a key role in raising the standards of parliamentary proceedings and debates.

Naidu was born on this day in 1949 in Chavatapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

"Birthday greetings to our respected VP Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. For decades, he has served the nation in an outstanding manner. He is an inspiration for our citizens," Modi said on Twitter.

His passion towards agriculture, rural development and social welfare is remarkable, Modi said.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with M Venkaiah Naidu Garu closely over the last several years. I have always admired his zeal and energy," he said.

"As our VP, he has played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates. Praying for his long life," Modi said.

