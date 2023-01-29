YouTube
    Altaf impregnates Hindu woman by promising to convert to Hinduism, case filed

    Ahmedabad, Jan 29: A Muslim youth in Khambhalia town of Dwarka district in Gujarat has been accused of entering into a relationship with a Hindu woman with a promise of converting to Hinduism and then abandoning her after impregnating her.

    A report claims that Altaf Misaria met a 31-year-old Hindu woman in Jamnagar in 2021. They became friends and then turned lovers. However, the victim reminded the boy that they cannot be in a relationship as they belonged to different religions.

    Altaf impregnates Hindu woman by promising to convert to Hinduism, case filed

    However, Atlaf promised to convert himself to Hinduism and will tie the knot. After giving her assurance of marrying her, he took her to Rajkot and Jamnagar many times and had a sexual relationship in the next two years. Then, she turned pregnant following which he abandoned her.

    The victim then approached his family as he refused to marry her. Her family members abused her and threatened to kill her if she comes back again.

    However, Atlaf then came back to her and they started living together. Later, she had a miscarriage and the baby died in the womb. Once again, the accused left her.

    This led the victim to file a complaint against Altaf, Maroonben, Mumtaz, and Sophia under sections 376 (n), 323, 504, 506 (2), and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    The cops are investigating case.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 20:24 [IST]
