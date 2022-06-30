YouTube
    Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair challenges police remand in Delhi HC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 30: Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair moved Delhi HC challenging the police remand granted by Patiala House Court to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

    His lawyer mentioned the matter before Delhi HC's vacation bench today. The mentioning was allowed and the matter will be heard tomorrow.

    On Tuesday, a Delhi court sent Mohammed Zubair to four days of police remand after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.

    Zubair, arrested on Monday for his tweet in 2018, was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who allowed a plea by the Delhi police for further custodial interrogation of the accused.

    The court also recorded that the accused has remained non cooperative during the interrogation, going by his disclosure statement on record.

    Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.

    Zubair was arrested in connection with one of his recent tweets that had a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion, the DCP said.

    Police said the case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments.

    Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held.

    Thursday, June 30, 2022, 14:14 [IST]
