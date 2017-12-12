Alpesh Thakor knows secret behind PM Modi's fair complexion

On the last days of Gujarat assembly elections campaign, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor told about hitherto unexpected, unknown reason behind PM Narendra Modi's fair complexion.

Alpesh Thakor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi mushrooms imported from Taiwan. One mushroom costs Rs 80 thousand. PM Modi eats he eats five mushrooms a day, reported ANI.

Thakor claimed someone told him that he would not be able to eat the food Modi eats, as it was not the food "poor people eat."

He said, "He [PM Modi ] was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms."

#WATCH Modi Ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan, one mushroom costs Rs 80 thousand & he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms: Alpesh Thakor, activist & Congress leader #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/jh5QPN27SD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

OBC leader Alpesh Zala (Thakor), popularly known as Alpesh Thakor, has been fielded from Radhanpur. It is a general category constituency. Alpesh Thakor comes from Endla village of Ahmedabad district. Alpesh Zala is the convenor of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS). He has also founded the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch, a social platform to demand proper reservations for people of the respective communities, shortly after the Patidar reservation agitation.

OneIndia News