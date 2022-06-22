Shiv Sena MLAs gather outside Sena Bhavan in show of strength; BJP on ‘wait and watch’ mode

Ally with BJP: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde tells Uddhav Thackeray over 10-minute phone call

Mumbai, Jun 22: Amid the ongoing crisis, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly spoke to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and is believed to have told him to return to Mumbai to 'resolve' the differences through dialogue.

Thackeray deputed two leaders - his PA and Shiv Sena Secretary Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Pathak to from Mumbai to Surat and have a one-on-one meeting with Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, during the 10-minute long call, Shinde stood firm on his stand that the Sena should restore its alliance with the BJP.

What transpired is not yet officially known, however, according to reports, Shinde urged Thackeray to join hands with the BJP. "Don't make me a minister but join hands with BJP," he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Shinde also expressed his resentment on being removed as Shiv Sena group leader in Assembly as he was still an MLA and minister.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is on the brink of collapse after Shinde, along with 21 MLAs, rebelled against the party and went incommunicado soon after the results of the Legislative Council polls were announced on Monday night. It is learnt that Shinde and his supporters are camping in a five-star hotel in Surat.

Meanwhile, leaders of MVA constituents Congress and the NCP met Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation.

Shinde, a Cabinet minister holding the urban development portfolio, rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership and landed in a Surat hotel with a bunch of party MLAs on Tuesday, plunging the two-and-a-half-year old MVA government into a crisis.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs.

The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.