Allopathy comment row: Delhi high court issues notice to Baba Ramdev

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 30: The Delhi high court on Friday gave Baba Ramdev a week's time to let the court know what his stand regarding the case is.

"Public nuisance has some consequences on the defendant. It is open to the defendant (Ramdev) to say that there is no case. Can't say that I won't give him an opportunity," Justice Hari Shankar said adding that if there is no reply, he would not grant leave for the institution of the proceedings.

The Yoga guru has been asked to reply within next Friday and the case is likely to be heard against on August 10.

According to reports, the plea against Ramdev's comment against allopathy has been moved by three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad.

Though Baba Ramdev withdrew a controversial video where all controversies started, the plea said that Ramdev is an influential person and if he expresses doubt over modern medicine, allopathic treatment, then it will influence the general public.

In its earlier hearing, the high court observed that allopathy is not so fragile to be dented by the opinion of Ramdev. With this, the court earlier declined to restrain him.