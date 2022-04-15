YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alliance Air no longer subsidiary of Air India; to sell tickets with ‘9I’ code

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Centre-run Alliance Air said it will sell tickets with "9I" code and has shifted to its own cloud-based passenger service system (PSS) from Friday onwards.

    Representational Image

    Even though parent airline Air India's control was shifted to the Tata Group on January 27, Alliance Air till date was using the full-service carrier's PSS and its "AI" code to sell tickets.

    A PSS is used for various functions such as ticket reservation and flight scheduling.

    Regional carrier Alliance Air was not part of the deal when the central government sold off Air India to the Tata Group on October 8 last year.

    "Mr Vineet Sood, CEO informed that going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air banner under flight code 9I-XXX," the airline's statement said on Friday. Alliance Air has migrated to cloud based passenger service system from Friday, it mentioned.

    "We now have our own website www.allianceair.in and the passenger can start booking on it now," it noted.

    "Our new call centre numbers are +91 44 4255 4255 and +91 44 3511 3511. In case of any queries passenger can also email us at helpdesk@allianceair.in," it mentioned.

    Alliance Air operates a fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft, each with around 70 seats.

    More AIR INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    air india

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 23:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X