All you need to know about Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commissioned 'Made-in-India' Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony here. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might.
A big day for Indian Navy as they get first of Project75 submarines Kalvari.
Kalvari class
The Kalvari class is a class of diesel-electric attack submarines based on the Scorpène-class submarine being built for the Indian Navy. The submarines are designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS and manufactured by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai. Courtesy: @indiannavy
'Dreaded tiger shark'
Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. Construction of the first submarine started on 23 May 2009. The project was running four years behind schedule. Under the new government, the project was reviewed and necessary action was taken to make up for the delay. Courtesy: @indiannavy
First Kalvari commissioned in erstwhile USSR
On 8 December 1967, the then Kalvari was commissioned in Riga (in erstwhile USSR). It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service. Today Kalvari is reborn, 'Made-in-India' Scorpene-class submarine commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Courtesy: @indiannavy
The first Submariner
Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd) - the first and only Submariner to have risen to become the Chif of the Naval Staff at the Kalvari commissioning ceremony with Mrs Shekhawat. Courtesy: @indiannavy
Cmde KS Subramanian (Retd.)
A moment of pride for the Indian Navy. Cmde KS Subramanian (Retd.) the first Commanding Officer of erstwhile Kalvari graces the commissioning ceremony of new Kalvari. Navy stated that a 50 year gap is bridged. Courtesy: @indiannavy
Commissioning ceremony
PM Narendra Modi at the commissioning ceremony of naval submarine INS Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai.
Kalvari-class is capable of offensive operations across the entire spectrum of naval warfare. It has a length of 67.5 metres and height of 12.3 metres. Each ship has 360 battery cells, 750 kg each, for power and has a extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor. Courtesy: @PIB_India
INS Kalvari is operational
INS Kalvari takes a plunge into Arabian sea after being commissioned. It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess.
Courtesy: ANI News
