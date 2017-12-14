All you need to know about Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commissioned 'Made-in-India' Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony here. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might.

A big day for Indian Navy as they get first of Project75 submarines Kalvari.