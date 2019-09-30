  • search
    All you need to know about Land-attack version of BrahMos missile

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 30: India on Monday successfully test fired a land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha's Balasore district.

    The test met all flight parameters, said a source in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.

    On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the source added. BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.

    The BrahMos (designated PJ-10) is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. It is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. It is a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who together have formed BrahMos Aerospace. It is based on the Russian P-800 Oniks cruise missile and other similar sea-skimming Russian cruise missile technology. The name BrahMos is a portmanteau formed from the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

    It is the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation. The missile travels at speeds of Mach 4, which is being upgraded to Mach 5.0. The land-launched and ship-launched versions are already in service, with the air and submarine-launched versions currently in the testing phase.

    India wanted the BrahMos to be based on a mid range cruise missile like the P-700 Granit. Its propulsion is based on the Russian missile, and missile guidance has been developed by BrahMos Aerospace. The missile is expected to reach a total order US$13 billion.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
