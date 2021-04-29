How Bihar election results is turning out to be opposite to exit poll results

All you need to know about Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

New Delhi, Apr 29: With the last phase of the West Bengal assembly elections coming to a close today, the exit polls will be out later today.

The Election Commission of India has said that the exit polls can be published at 7 pm today, an hour after the elections in West Bengal elections. The exit polls for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be aired by various news outlets today. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In a notification issued last month, the EC said that between 7 am on March 27 and 7 pm on April 29 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the elections shall be prohibited.

West Bengal:

The first round of polling took place on March 27 and the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The counting of votes for the 294 constituencies will take place on May 2.

Tamil Nadu:

The single phase election took place on April 6 and a voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded. The AIADMK's ally, BJP contested in 20 seats, while another ally PMK contested from 23 constituencies. The Congress an ally of the DMK contested 25 seats.

Kerala:

Kerala which polled in a single phase on April 6 recorded a polling percentage of 73.58 per cent. The battle this time is between the incumbent Left led LDF, the Congress led UDF and BJP.

Assam:

Polling was held in three phases in Assam on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The BJP is up against 8 parties combined which include the Congress and AIUDF. The BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL contested 92 seats, 26 and 8 respectively. The Congress fought on 94 seats, while the AIUDF for 14, Bodoland People's Front got 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 2 seats.

Puducherry:

Polling was held in a single phase on April 6 in Puducherry. The Union Territory recorded a polling percentage of 81.64 per cent. The Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance is up against the ANRC led NDA in the UT which has 30 assembly seats.