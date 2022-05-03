'All will be well if...': Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K elections
New Delhi, May 03: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that if elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, then "all will be well".
"...If elections happen (in Kashmir) and the power is given in the hands of the people, then I believe all will be well," the Congress veteran said.
Azad also offered namaz at the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.
"It's a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID finally. People reached the road because of space constraints... may the walls of hatred break for eternity," he said.
After almost two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees were able to offer namaz in large numbers at various mosques on the occasion.
The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.
According to the Act, the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.