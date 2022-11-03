YouTube
    All victims retrieved in Morbi Bridge collapse, no one missing: Report

    New Delhi, Nov 03: After days and nights of rigorous search and rescue operations, the Gujarat administration has now said that all the victims have been retrieved and no one is missing in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

    Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district.PTI Photo

    "Information about one last person said to be missing was actually misinformation given to Morbi district authorities. Police after due verification gave a report to the district admin on the same," ANI reported quoting sources.

    Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on number of persons imposed on Ahmedabad's iconic Atal Bridge

    PM Modi has called for a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

    The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

    The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

    An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

    The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 17:11 [IST]
    X