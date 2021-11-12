All those raising slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' not sages: Rashid Alvi

India

oi-Prakash KL

Sambhal (UP), Nov 12: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that those chanting "Jai Shri Ram" are not sages, thus adding fuel to the ongoing controversy triggered by Salman Khurshid around Hindutva in his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.'

Rashid Alvi, at the "Kalki Mahotsav" on Thursday night, accused some people of the misleading public by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and they are not sages. He urged people to be alert from such people while stating that there was no scope for hatred in the Ram Rajya.

He also spoke about an episode in the Ramayana where Hanuman was asked to bring 'Sanjeeveni' to save Laxmana's life. In the story, the Lanka king Raavan sent a demon to deceive Hanuman in the form of a saint, thus delaying his journey from bringing the life-saving herb to cure Lord Ram's brother. Later, the Monkey God was told by an apsara (nymph) that the saint was actually a demon who wanted to waste his time, as per the Hindu epic.

However, his remarks met with sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya. He tweeted, "After Salman Khurshid, now Congress leader Rashid Alvi is calling those who say 'Jai Shri Ram' as demons. How much poison is mixed in the thinking of the Congress for devotees of Ram."

On Wednesday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid's latest book on Ayodhya sparked off controversy over his comparison of a "robust version" of Hindutva with Jihadi terror groups.

However, reacting to the controversy, Mr Khurshid told PTI, "I have not called these guys terrorists, I have just said they are similar in distorting religion. What Hindutva has done, it has pushed aside Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism and it has taken over a robust, aggressive position similar to Boko Haram and those other guys."

"I could not find anybody else that they could be similar to. I said they are similar to them, that's all, nothing to do with Hinduism. Hindutva, as portrayed by its proponents, is distorting religion," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 17:09 [IST]