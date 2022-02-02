All style, no substance: KCR’s dig at PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 02: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhara Rao has criticised the dress code of the Prime Minister and said that the Centre has no respect for the farmers and poor.

    KCR as the Telangana CM is popularly known said that the Budget was terrible and Golmaal. Upar Shervani, andar pareshani, KCR said while indicating that the PM was all style and no substance.

    He went on to add that the social media management was lying blatantly and repeating lie after lie.

    They play communal politics of hate and division, KCR also said.

    KCR told NDTV that there is no qualitative change in the nation. Now is the time to throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal. I appeal that change is needed and I am talking to people, he also added. These people who are creating communal disturbances need to changed in the coming days, we will work for the country, Rao further added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
