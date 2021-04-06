Fire breaks out again after 5 killed in fire at Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

All shops in Pune to be shut until April 30: Essential services allowed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Apr 30: Struggling to bring coronavirus positive cases under control, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued a fresh order notifying that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.

All private offices will also remain shut except the offices of cooperative, public and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms and other offices related to lawyers, CAs and financial entities, it said.

As per the order, a curfew (barring essential services) will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.

"As per the state government's direction, except for the essential services shops, all the shops and markets in the city will remain closed till April 30. The implementation of the weekend lockdown order will also be done in the city effectively," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

The PMC has already closed hotel, restaurants, and bars, except room service in the lodging hotels, within the city limits.