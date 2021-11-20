Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers likely to take oath at 4 pm tomorrow

All Rajasthan ministers in Ashok Gehlot's cabinet resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jaipur, Nov 20: The ministers in the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan have resigned on Saturday. Their resignation has come ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

"All ministers resigned in the meeting," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, told reporters.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

"We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra," Khachariyawas said.

Meanwhile, the new ministers in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet will take oath at 4 pm at the Governor's house on Sunday, sources informed ANI.

In the recent past, the CM Ashok Pilot and Sachin Pilot, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken along with other leaders had several rounds of meetings over the cabinet expansion.

Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola and Murari Lal Meena from Pilot's camp are likely to get berths in the new cabinet and independent MLAs might be made ministers, say reports.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the maximum strength of the Cabinet can be 30. Before all members resigned, the strength of the cabinet stood at 21.

With inputs from agencies.