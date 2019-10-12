All postpaid mobile services in J&K to be restored on Monday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: All postpaid mobile services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, the administration has said.

While mobile services would be restored from Monday, a source added that there is no decision taken to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services. Currently, it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

The Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said. Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.