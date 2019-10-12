  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All postpaid mobile services in J&K to be restored on Monday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: All postpaid mobile services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, the administration has said.

    While mobile services would be restored from Monday, a source added that there is no decision taken to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services. Currently, it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

    All postpaid mobile services in J&K to be restored on Monday
    File photo

    The Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

    Army Commander’s Conference to focus on Kashmir

    Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said. Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir restored security forces mobile

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue