BJP President JP Nadda slams TMC, says its culture is to make noise, tear papers in Parliament

No party gives as much space to women as BJP does: BJP chief JP Nadda

All ploys failed to shake people's strong support to BJP govt: JP Nadda

India

oi-Prakash KL

By Oneindia Correspondent

BJP National President JP Nadda thanked the people for their "unflinching support and trust" to the Narendra Modi's BJP government and its Jan Aashirwad Yatra while lashing out at the opposition parties for creating obstacles for its programmes.

"All ploys and disturbances have failed to shake the strong support and trust that the people have showered on the Narendra Modi government," he said in a statement.

He slammed the Maharashtra government for targeting Narayan Rane, who was arrested for his remarks on Uddav Thackeray.

"It is a direct attack on our democratic system but people's support forced all narrow-minded opposition parties and our political adversaries to retreat," Nadda said.

The BJP President claimed that the success of Jan Aashirwad Yatras made the opposition parties nervous due to which they tried to create hindrances to the party's yatra and programmes. Nadda said that people have rejected the negative political agenda of the opposition parties while strongly supporting the politics of growth and development.

The yatra was kicked off on 15 August and ended on 28 August covering over 24,000 kms with the party organising 5,000 programmes in 22 states.

According to Nadda, the government's policies have touched all sections of society and pro-poor policies helped those who have been left behind in the race of growth and development.

"The last seven years of India under the dynamic, decisive and foresighted leadership of Modi has been that of people's participation, development, trust, security, prosperity and growth," the BJP leader said.

He further added, "The tremendous success of the Jan Aashirwad Yatras are also proof of the 'Vikas Yatra' that the country has seen under the dynamic and decisive leadership of the prime minister and the trust and support of all his Cabinet ministers,"

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 13:21 [IST]