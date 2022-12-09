All people of India are Hindus, irrespective of religion: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Dec 09: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said that all people of India are Hindus and whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu, irrespective of religion. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Vard (3rd yer OTC) organised by the RSS in Nagpur.

All the people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu. Be it a follower of any religion and whatever the dress. This is the truth and Sangh speaks this truth out loud. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years.

Bhagwat also said that India's presidency in G20 was not ordinary. It is clearly visible that everybody needs India. It is the beginning and we have to cover the distance. The entire society needs to walk together as India cannot become a Vishwa Guru through an organisation or institution, the RSS Sarsanghchalak also said.

He also said that to make India an Atma Nirbhar country, we have to avoid being imitators. If we are imitators, India would never become Atma Nirbhar. The Sangh teaches four things-to worship the country, goodwill, repaying the national debt, following personal and social discipline, the RSS Sarsanghchalak added.

Dr Mallikarjuna Shivacharya, 87th Jagadguru of Kashi Mahapeeth was the chief guest at the event. He spoke about how the Sangh had been established to create a national as as well as individual character.

He said that young generation must have spirituality and patriotism. The RSS is focusing on that most important and much needed aspect. The children must be sent to the Sangh from the very beginning. The Sangh has been established to create national as well individual character, he also said.

Sridhar Vembu, Anwar Khan, Adinath Mangeshkar, Vishad Mafatlal, Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, Rishad Premji and Anurag Beher were also present.

