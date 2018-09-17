All parties in Karnataka up their guard as talk of coalition collapsing becomes stronger

Bengaluru, Sep 17: With the coalition in Karnataka looking shaky all parties have upped their guard. The BJP has summoned all its MLAs to the state capital.

The move comes in the wake of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition accusing the BJP of trying to engineer a split and topple the government. The BJP has however said that it is not meddling with the government and added that the coalition will collapse on its own.

The latest issue that is threatening the coalition is the banner of revolt raised by the Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi. Sources say that they are in touch with the BJP as well.

Meanwhile the Congress and the JD(S) is wooing their MLAs with lucrative posts. Further Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister of Karnataka who returned from his Europe trip has already held a series of meetings with the Congress legislators.

For now Siddaramaiah has managed to prevail over them and asked them to stay calm. However it may be recalled that prior to leaving for Europe, Siddaramaiah had let the cat among the pigeons by stating that there is a good chance he may become CM again.

The problem for the Congress is that at least 15 of its MLAs are shaky and appear to be ready to jump the fence. With the numbers extremely crucial, the BJP has decided to cart its MLAs to a resort. The Congress and JD(S) too are trying hard to poach BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile the BJP's top brass has asked its state unit to adopt a wait and watch game. The BJP wants the government to collapse on its own and not be seen as the one responsible for the collapse.