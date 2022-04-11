All eyes on PM Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden

Biden announces $500M more in aid for Ukraine, the latest burst of support for Kyiv as war grinds on

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President of USA Joseph R. Biden on 11 April 2022. The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders' virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Ministeri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 8:19 [IST]