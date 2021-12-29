Interest rate on PF likely to be slashed: 6 crore subscribers may be affected

All EPFO account holders must add nominee as deadline ends on 31 Dec: Here’s how to do it

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 29: All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders will have to add a nominee by December 31, 2021 before the new rules come into effect, which is next month. If this is not added, the employees will lose several benefits, along with the insurance money and pension.

Account holders can add the nominee online to their accounts, or they might lose out on important benefits. All subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). Aadhaar details should have been uploaded to subscribers' EPF account.

The benefits under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) can be claimed by the nominee specified by the insured person in the EPF nomination.

How to file e-nomination for your PF account?

Go to the EPFO website and choose services.

Select employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'

Login with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Open 'Manage tab', select e-nomination.

Click on 'yes' to update declaration.

Click 'Add family details'

Click 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share. Click "Save EPF Nomination.

Click 'E-sign' to generate OTP. Submit 'OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 13:16 [IST]