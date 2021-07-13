YouTube
    All documents for Covaxin emergency use listing submitted to WHO; decision soon: Bharat Biotech

    New Delhi, July 13: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has submitted all documents required for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization as of July 9 and expects a nod at the earliest.

    "All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to WHO as of 9th July. The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from WHO at the earliest," Bharat Biotech International Ltd Chairman and MD Krishna Ella said in a tweet posted by the company.

    Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use listing within four to six weeks.

    Coronavirus crisis: WHO likely to approve Covaxin in 4-6 weeks

    According to WHO guidelines, EUL is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.

    "We currently have six vaccines approved with EUL and have recommendations from our Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE). We continue to look at Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has now started uploading their data on our portal and that is the next vaccine that will be reviewed by our experts committee," Swaminathan had said.

    Covaxin, which was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was found to be nearly 78% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 cases in final phase 3 analysis, according to Bharat Biotech.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 0:18 [IST]
    X