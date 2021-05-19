YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All COVID-19 Essential Drugs available in India: Check list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: Amid cry over medicine shortage, the centre on Wednesday assured that the Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 Essential Drug.

    Representational Image

    "All drugs used in the management of COVID-19 are now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports. The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing three-pronged strategy of Supply Chain Management, Demand Side Management and Affordability," Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya said.

    Protocol Drugs:

    Remdesivir
    Enoxaparin
    MethylPrednisolone
    Dexamethasone
    Tocilizumab
    Ivermectin
    Non-protocol Drugs:

    Favipiravir
    Amphotericin
    Apixaban

    CDSCO and NPPA are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, Projected production for the May, 2021.

    Remdesivir: Number of plants producing Remdesivir increased from 20 to 60 resulting in 3 times more availability in just 25 days. Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakhs vials/month in April'21 to ~1 crore/ month in May'21.

    Toscilizumab injection: It is made available in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times.

    Dexamethasone 0.5 mg tablets production enhanced from 6-8 times within a month. Dexamethasone Injection production ramped up almost 2 times.

    Enoxaparin Injection production increased 4 times in mere one month.

    Methyl Prednisolone Injection: Production increased almost 3 times in a months time.

    Ivermectin 12 mg tab production enhanced in the country by ~5 times within a month from 150 lakhs in April to 770 lakhs in May,2021.

    Favirpiravir:
    A non-protocol drug but it is used to lower the virus load .
    The production increased 4 times within a month
    From 326.5 lakh in April, 21 to 1644 lakh in May,21.

    Amphoterecin B Injection:
    Production ramped up ~ 3 times in a month.
    3.80 lakh vials are in production and
    3 lakh vials are being imported
    Total 6.80 lakh vials will be available in the country.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X