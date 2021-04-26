All countrymen should get COVID-19 vaccine for free: Rahul Gandhi

Help from outside amidst outbreak clear indication Vaccine Maitri has paid off

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 26: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the central government of providing free vaccination for all citizens against COVID-19, saying "do not make India the victim of the BJP system".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Enough of discussion. Countrymen should get the vaccine free. Do not make India the victim of the BJP system."

Several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand West Bengal and others, have decided to provide free vaccines to the people in their respective states.

On April 19, the Centre had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

According to the central government, manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.