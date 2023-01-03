YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    All conversions cannot be said to be illegal: SC agrees to hear MP govt's plea against HC order

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 03: All conversions cannot be said to be illegal, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while agreeing to hear the Madhya Pradesh government's plea challenging a high court order restraining it from prosecuting interfaith couples who get married without informing the district magistrate.

    A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar issued notice in the matter and posted the matter for hearing on February 7. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a stay on the high court order but the apex court refused to pass any direction.

    All conversions cannot be said to be illegal: SC agrees to hear MP govts plea against HC order

    Mehta said marriage is used for illegal conversions and ''we cannot turn a blind eye'' to this. The high court, in an interim order, had directed the state government not to prosecute under Section 10 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act (MPFRA) adults who solemnise their marriage on their own volition.

    The high court on November 14 observed that Section 10, which makes it obligatory for a citizen desiring (religious) conversion to give a (prior) declaration in this regard to the district magistrate, is ''in our opinion ex facie, unconstitutional in the teeth of aforesaid judgments of this court''.

    No additional restrictions against free speech of public functionaries can be imposed: SCNo additional restrictions against free speech of public functionaries can be imposed: SC

    The MPFRA forbids conversions by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

    The high court's interim direction came on a bunch of seven petitions challenging provisions of the MPFRA 2021. The petitioners sought interim relief to restrain the state from prosecuting anyone under the Act. The court had granted the state government three weeks to file its para-wise reply to the petitions, and said the petitioners may file rejoinder within 21 days thereafter.

    Comments

    More ILLEGAL News  

    Read more about:

    illegal supreme court plea marriage conversion

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X