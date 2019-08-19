All CAPF personnel to retire at 60 years as home ministry corrects anomaly

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 19: All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years, a government order said on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry order, accessed by PTI, said all personnel of the forces - the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal - will superannuate at the age of 60, instead of 57 years for certain rank of officials.

The development pertains to a January order of the Delhi High Court where it had called the current policy of different age of superannuation in these four forces as "discriminatory and unconstitutional" and said it created two classes in the uniformed forces.

Indian Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

According to the existing policy, all personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60.

However, in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, the personnel from the ranks of constable to commandant retire at the age of 57, while those above them superannuate at the age of 60.

The Home Ministry order directed all the forces to "comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules."

These forces are deployed across the country to render a variety of internal security duties including border guarding, counterterrorism, anti-Naxal operations, and maintenance of law and order.