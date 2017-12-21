All acquitted in 2G scam: We accept the court verdict, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that we accept the verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case.

File Photo of Sashi Tharoor

All accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, have been acquitted by a special CBI court. In a one-judgment, special CBI judge OP Saini said the prosecution has failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offences that entailed punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

