Alisha Patel, first trans woman to be recognized by Gujarat govt, gets transgender identity card

Ahmedabad, July 25: Alisha Patel, has become the first trans woman in the state to get the certificate issued by the Gujarat government as per the new rules. She also received transgender identity card.

She was facing internal turmoil for four decades, and has now finally succeeded. Now she has been identified as Alisha Patel.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said that after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the transformation process took me three years and spent eight lakh rupees.

She said that she knew that she was a woman from inside since she was 12 years of age. Patel faced discrimination in school, also in college and at workplace too.

''After being diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, transformation process took me 3 years & cost me Rs 8 lakhs. I am happily living my life as a woman now,'' she said.

''My family has supported me throughout without any objection. Initially, there were some apprehensions in other people, but I have survived them all,'' Patel said.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 9:49 [IST]