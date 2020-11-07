Alibaug court to hear cops' plea on Arnab Goswami's judicial remand on November 9

Mumbai, Nov 07: A sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district on Saturday posted for hearing on November 9 the police's revision plea challenging a magistrate's order remanding Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to judicial custody in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

According to reports, the Alibaug district sessions court passed the order after it was informed that the Bombay High Court is presently hearing petitions filed by Goswami and two other accused in the case - Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - seeking interim bail and challenging their "illegal arrest".

The police had in its application sought the sessions court to quash the lower court's order and grant them custody of the three accused.

On Wednesday, Arnab Goswami was arrested from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai in connection with the case. He was taken to the Alibaug police station and later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle.

Passing the order late on Wednesday night, the magistrate refused to remand the trio to police custody and sent them to judicial custody till November 18.

The Alibaug police had sought 14 days' custody of Goswami for interrogation.

According to reports, Arnab Goswami is presently kept at a local school, which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

In 2018, interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini Naik had ended their lives over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused persons' companies.