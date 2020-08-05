YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alert issued for people on banks of Panchganga in Kolhapur

    By PTI
    |

    Kolhapur, Aug 05: The Kolhapur district administration in western Maharashtra has asked the people living on the banks of the Panchganga river to remain alert and shift to safer locations in view of heavy rain.

    Alert issued for people on banks of Panchganga in Kolhapur

    The district is experiencing heavy showers for the last two days, Kolhapur Collector Daulat Desai said. "Looking at the heavy rainfall, the Panchganga will cross the warning level (39 feet) at Rajaram Weir in Kolhapur during the night," he said.

    The danger level of the river at Rajaram Weir is 43 feet. People on the banks of the river should be alert and move to safer places with their livestock, he added.

    "For the last couple of days, the district is witnessing 150 mm rainfall every day which is leading to increase in the level of the Panchganga," he said.

    He had instructed the administration and the disaster management cell to ensure treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients from villages which are disconnected from other areas due to heavy rain, the collector said. Around 90 weirs in the district have gone under water, he said.

    More KOLHAPUR News

    Read more about:

    kolhapur maharashtra heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue