    Alert Indian Army acting on specific intel averts major terror attack in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The security forces averted a major attack after seizing a huge cache of explosives at Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The security forces deployed in Karnah recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives on Monday evening owing to the high state of alertness of the Indian Army and Police.

    Alert Indian Army acting on specific intel averts major terror attack in J&K

    The operation was carried out following specific intelligence on the explosives being exchanged near the Jama Masjid in Tangdhar.

    Local Lashkar-e-Tayiba and foreign terrorist behind Sopore terror attackLocal Lashkar-e-Tayiba and foreign terrorist behind Sopore terror attack

    The security forces increased. the alertness level and monitored the area through a comprehensive surveillance grid.

    At 4:50 pm on April 5, a detailed search by the Army Bomb Disposal Team led to the recovery of the explosives which was supposedly being transhipped to the hinterland. The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconvenience to locals as per the market vendors who were eye witness to the precision operation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 8:01 [IST]
