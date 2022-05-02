YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alert for flyers: Mumbai airport to remain shut 6 hours on May 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 02: Air passengers departing and arriving at the Mumbai airport may face a tough time on May 10 as both the main and secondary runways will remain shut for operations for six hours, starting 11 am, for repair and maintenance work. The move is likely to affect as many a many as 300 flights per day during the period.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 pm

    As per the note released by the CSMIA, "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work. The closure will be from 1100hrs to 1700hrs and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 1700hrs.

    The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X