Alert for flyers: Mumbai airport to remain shut 6 hours on May 10

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 02: Air passengers departing and arriving at the Mumbai airport may face a tough time on May 10 as both the main and secondary runways will remain shut for operations for six hours, starting 11 am, for repair and maintenance work. The move is likely to affect as many a many as 300 flights per day during the period.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 pm

As per the note released by the CSMIA, "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work. The closure will be from 1100hrs to 1700hrs and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 1700hrs.

The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 15:34 [IST]