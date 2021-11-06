Alcoholic, druggist youth rapes mother at knifepoint: Police

Ghaziabad, Nov 6: An alcoholic and druggist son raped his mother at a knifepoint on Diwali, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, her son performed the "despicable act" on Thursday night in a slum under Ghaziabad's Tilla More police station area. After reaching home, the youth, under the influence of liquor and drugs, made advances towards his mother and upon objecting, he put a sharp knife on her throat to overpower her.

As she tried to escape, he exerted pressure on the knife's blade and threatened to slit her throat if she does not surrender to him meekly, City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said, quoting from the woman's complaint.

She filed the complaint later and the youth was arrested on Friday. Crying bitterly over her fate of being raped by her own son, the woman told police that she never imagined even in her dream that she would meet such a fate, PTI quotes the SP as saying.

The report claims that the victim works as domestic help and her druggist husband had left her long ago. "My husband lives in Rampur district and he is also on drugs. He never gives money to run the house. I worked as domestic help and nurtured my four children. I never thought that my son will rape me," the woman told the police.

She also claimed that her son was in bad company and consumes drugs. "He would always keep a knife with himself and a blade in his mouth. He is cruel by nature and prone to picking up fights with local people," she told police.

On her complaint, police sent her for medical examination and managed to arrest the youth the following day, Singh said. PTI

