  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alcohol in Karnataka: No booze until April 20

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka Excise Department has decided to extend the closure of liquor shops in the state till the midnight of April 20, with the Centre extending the nation-wide lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

    Alcohol in Karnataka: No booze until April 20
    Representational Image

    It said, the order earlier issued on March 31 for closure has been extended till April 20, as it has been decided to review the lockdown after the said date at certain places by issuing specific guidelines.

    Air evacuation pod for coronavirus patients developed by Navy

    The order issued by the Excise Commissioner in this regard, also noted that during the period, other than alcohol- based sanitiser manufacturing distilleries, no other manufacturing units can function.

    Asking deputy excise commissioners to execute the order, it further states action will be taken against shops violating the order by cancellation.

    "If any fault is noticed, deputy excise commissioner of the region will be held responsible," it added.

    The department had earlier on March 31 has issued orders for closure of liquor shops in the state till April 14 midnight, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

    However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

    Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The lockdown came into effect on March 25 and was to expire on the midnight of April 14.

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier said that state intended to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after April 14 in a bid to increase state revenues.

    However, the decision will depend on the Central government''s decision on lockdown after April 14, he had said.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka alcohol coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X